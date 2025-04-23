IBBPLC holds Business Development Conference at Rajshahi Zone

The Quarterly Business Development Conference of Rajshahi Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC was held on Monday at the conference hall of Rajshahi Zonal Office.

Md Abdul Jalil, director of the bank addressed as the guest of honor and Md Omar Faruk Khan, managing director (current charge) of the bank addressed the program as chief guest.

Muhammad Sayeed Ullah, deputy managing director & Abu Noman Md. Siddiqur Rahman, executive vice president of the bank addressed as special guest.

Mohammad Nurul Karim, head of Rajshahi Zone presided over the program while branch incumbents and sub-branch in-charges under the zone were present on the occasion.