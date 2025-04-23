bp celebrates 40-year milestone with Meghna Petroleum in Bangladesh

bp, one of the world’s leading oil and gas major, and Meghna Petroleum, a leading national oil company under Bangladesh petroleum corporation (BPC), recently celebrated their longstanding association spanning across 40 years, which has transformed the automobile and lubricants industry in Bangladesh.

The event was marked by a cake-cutting ceremony, attended by members of the bp and Meghna Petroleum management teams.

Meghna Petroleum has been a vital partner in bp lubricants products distribution journey, leveraging its extensive network of filling stations, dealer network, strong brand legacy, and deep engagement with B2B accounts.

“Over the last four decades, Meghna Petroleum has played a significant role in establishing bp Lubricants’ brand image, market share and enhancing bp product accessibility across Bangladesh. With the 40-year milestone, this association continues to soar new heights of excellence,” said Kedar Lele, Vice President, South Asia for bp Lubricants.

Md Tipu Sultan, managing director, Meghna Petroleum Ltd, said: “Our association with bp spans an incredible 40 years—a journey built on mutual trust, collaboration, and shared success. As we celebrate this milestone, we remain deeply committed to supporting BP’s ambitions in Bangladesh through our extensive network, strong market presence, and proven capabilities.”

As bp and Meghna Petroleum commemorate four decades of collaboration, it is a benchmark for long-term strategic alliances in the lubricants industry. This milestone not only celebrates the journey so far but also sets the stage for future growth and innovation. With a shared vision and continued commitment, both companies are poised to drive greater impact in Bangladesh’s evolving energy and mobility landscape.