JCI Bangladesh holds Debate and Public Speaking Championship

The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh Debate and Public Speaking Championship 2025 was successfully held.

The competition provided a platform for young leaders from across the country to showcase their intellect and skills through debate and public speaking.

The event took place on Saturday at a hotel in the capital.

JCI Dhaka Signature was crowned the Public Speaking Champion, while JCI Dhaka Aspirants became the Public Speaking Runner-up.

In the debate segment, JCI Dhaka East emerged as the Debate Champion, and JCI Dhaka S secured the position of Debate Runner-up.

The competition was highly competitive, reflecting the high-caliber talent among JCI Bangladesh members.

The event was graced by the presence of JCI Bangladesh National President Kazi Faha, members of the National Governing Body (NGB), and Local Presidents (LPs).

The judging panel included former JCI Bangladesh National President Sarah Kamal (2020), Erfan Haque, and Shahmina Isha Mannan.

The organizing team featured Event Advisor Zafir Shafi Chowdhury, Event Director Muntasir Mamun, Convenor Md. Kamruzzaman Pavel, and Raphaellur Rahman Mehedi.

JCI Bangladesh remains committed to empowering youth by offering opportunities for leadership, communication, and participation in community service initiatives.