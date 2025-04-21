Meghna Bank announce inauguration of Centre for Excellence

Meghna Bank proudly announced the inauguration of Centre for Excellence a dedicated training institute located at Mohakhali, Dhaka to improve skills, enhancing job performance, boosting employee engagement, and ultimately, contributing to bank’s success by equipping employees with the knowledge and abilities needed to excel in their roles.

Uzma Chowdhury, chairperson, Meghna Bank inaugurated the Centre for Excellence where Mohammad Mamunul Hoque, chairman, risk management Committee; Md Ali Akther Rezvi FCA, chairman, Audit Committee; M Nazrul Islam, independent director, Md Rajab Ali, independent director and Kazi Ahsan Khalil, managing director and CEO were also present including senior officials of the bank.

Designed as a Centre for Excellence, the institute aims to enhance the professional capabilities of Bank employees through comprehensive training programs, leadership development and digital skill-building.

This Centre is a state of art which is equipped with modern classrooms, advanced digital infrastructure and dedicated resource persons.

This will also be a hub for collaborative think-tank of cross banking functions which will bring the innovation of our products, services and strength of human capital.

Chief Guest stated: “This institute is a testament to our belief that continuous learning is the foundation of innovation and excellence. It will serve as a catalyst in equipping our team with the tools and knowledge to navigate the evolving financial landscape.”

The Training institute reflects bank’s ongoing efforts to build a resilient, agile, and customer-centric banking workforce, aligned with the Meghna Bank’s long-term vision for growth and service excellence.