Senora, OGSB join forces to ensure safe and infection-free menstrual hygiene

Update : 21 Apr 2025, 07:07 PM

In a collaborative effort to raise awareness about women's physical safety and menstrual hygiene management, OGSB (Obstetric and Gynecological Society of Bangladesh) and Senora a leading brand under Square Toiletries Ltd—organized an event titled "Ensuring Safe Menstrual Hygiene." 

The program was attended by prominent figures, including Prof Dr Farhana Dewan, president of OGSB; renowned gynecologists; OGSB members; media representatives; and key officials from Square Group. 

The event outlined the initiative’s objectives and future plans.

According to Kantar’s 2024 Household Penetration Data, only 17.4% of women in Bangladesh use sanitary napkins, exposing the majority to severe health risks and limiting educational and social opportunities for adolescent girls. 

Early marriage and the use of chemically scented menstrual products further exacerbate infections and health complications.

Key findings highlighted at the event reveal alarming statistics regarding menstrual health and its broader implications in Bangladesh. 

An overwhelming 97% of women experience cervical infections at some point in their lives, primarily due to unhygienic menstrual practices such as using old cloths, cotton, or chemically scented vaginal products. 

Additionally, 68% of girls are married within four years of their first period, exposing them to severe health risks and early-life vulnerabilities. 

Education is also significantly affected, with 40% of schoolgirls missing an average of three school days per month due to menstruation. 

In the Ready-Made Garment (RMG) sector, menstrual discomfort leads to productivity losses, as six million female workers miss approximately six workdays each year, impacting both their personal livelihoods and the overall industrial output.

For 30 years, Senora has provided 100% sterilized, chemical-free, and fragrance-free sanitary napkins at affordable prices, ensuring accessibility for women across all socioeconomic backgrounds. 

Beyond product distribution, Senora actively promotes awareness through school programs, garment factory initiatives, and vending machine installations in urban areas.

Malik Mohammad Sayeed, CEO of Square Toiletries Ltd, emphasized the joint goal of Senora and OGSB: to bring 60% of Bangladeshi women under safe menstrual hygiene protection by 2030. 

He stressed that collective efforts are vital to building a healthier, more equitable society.

The event concluded with a raffle draw and networking lunch, marking a step forward in the fight for menstrual health equity.

