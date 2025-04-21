Monday, April 21, 2025

Cashback, discounts on bKash payment for 10 Minute School, Shikho, Area71 Academy, Learning Bangladesh course fees

Customers are getting 15% instant cashback up to Tk200, while purchasing any course of 10 Minute School from the bKash app

Update : 21 Apr 2025, 07:07 PM

Customers are getting various amounts of cashbacks, discounts on bKash payments for different courses from popular online educational platforms 10 Minute School, Shikho, Area71 Academy, and Learning Bangladesh, facilitating their pursuit of academic excellence, career advancement, and business proficiency.

Customers are getting 15% instant cashback up to Tk200, while purchasing any course of 10 Minute School from the bKash app. 

To avail this offer, they need to select 10 Minute School from the offers section on the bKash app's home screen until June 30. 

Detailed information about the offer can be found at the link: https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/cashback-at-10minuteschool.

Shikho is offering 15% instant cashback on bKash payments for courses between Tk499 to Tk1,501. 

Each customer can avail the offer once till September 5. 

Detailed information about the offer can be found at the link: https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/shikho-yearlong-cashback.

Area71 Academy is offering cashback of up to Tk10,000 on specific courses with bKash payment. 

Customers can avail this cashback as much as they need by April 30. 

Detailed information about the offer can be found at the link: https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/area71-apr25.

On the other hand, at Learning Bangladesh, customers can get a 20% discount on any online course by using the coupon code BKASH20 while making bKash payment. 

Additionally, this discount is also applicable to the purchase of three popular e-books: ‘ChatGPT Prompt Engineering, Business alongside a Full-time Job, and 99 Tips for Career Growth. 

This offer is valid till April 28. Detailed information about the offer can be found at the link: https://www.bkash.com/en/campaign/learningbd-apr25.

bKash customers can take a variety of courses under this offer, including 10 Minute School's Live Courses, Language Learning and Skill Development Courses like Spoken English, IELTS, Freelancing, Bundle Courses like Digital Marketing, English Masters, Content Creation, Buet, Medical, University Admission Test Courses, SSC-HSC Preparation and Online Batch Academic Courses, Job Recruitment Exam Preparation and many more.

