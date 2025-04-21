Shah Cement DOT Student Design Award program concludes

The Shah Cement -DOT Student Design Award Program was successfully held on Dhaka, April 17, celebrating innovation, creativity, and architectural excellence among the nation's brightest young minds.

The event was marked by vibrant energy and inspiring ideas from aspiring architects across Bangladesh.

The ceremony was graced by esteemed figures in the architectural community.

Editor and renowned architect Mustapha Khalid Palash delivered inspiring insights, while Ar. Abu Sayeed M Ahmed, President of the Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB), served as the Chief Guest. Also in attendance were distinguished architect Bayzid Mahbub Khondokar and publisher Architect Shahzia Islam, adding prestige to the occasion.

This year's program drew remarkable entries from students representing the country’s leading architecture institutions. After careful evaluation, the following students were recognized for their exceptional work:

Category A

Winner: Faria Matin, Chittagong University of Engineering & Technology

Commendation: Md. Munsurun Nabi Rudra, Chittagong University of Engineering & Technology

Category B

Winners: Aadib Hossain Dhrubo, Shizuka Ahmed, Rabiul Islam Remon, Promiti Prova Biswas, Farah Jamal, Godhuli Mostafa – Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology

Commendation: Faizah Rafsan Rinita, Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology

Category C

Winner: Pronab Sarkar, Khulna University

Commendation: Omar Faruque, University of Asia Pacific

Shah Cement, through its DOT platform, continues to play a pivotal role in inspiring the next generation of architects. With a long-standing commitment to nurturing young talent, the company regularly organizes programs, competitions, and initiatives that encourage innovation and creativity within the student community.

Moreover, Shah Cement remains a dedicated partner to the architect and engineering community in Bangladesh. From knowledge-sharing platforms to industry collaborations, Shah Cement is proud to support those shaping the country's infrastructure and future skylines.

The success of this year’s event is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the participants, mentors, and organizers. The Shah Cement DOT Student Design Award Program stands as a celebration of vision, passion, and the future of architectural excellence in Bangladesh.