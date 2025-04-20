Monday, April 21, 2025

Global Islami Bank opens Kotchandpur sub-branch

Officials from head office, branch managers, sub-branch in-charges and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion

Photo: Courtesy
Update : 20 Apr 2025, 07:02 PM

Global Islami Bank opened Kotchandpur sub-branch at Jhenaidah on Sunday. 

Md Zamal Mollah, independent director and vice chairman of the bank inaugurated the operation of the sub-branch as the chief guest. 

Sami Karim, deputy managing director presided over the occasion. 

Afroza Doly, headmistress of Kotchandpur Govt Model Primary School also spoke on the occasion. 

It was expected that through the latest technological support, the bank would provide quality service to the customers and would expand its network across the country.

