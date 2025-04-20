Monday, April 21, 2025

MTB Capital Ltd gets new CEO

His expertise and knowledge help clients make decisions and achieve their financial goals

Photo: Courtesy
Update : 20 Apr 2025, 07:03 PM

Sumit Podder joins MTB Capital Limited as Chief Executive Officer, a subsidiary of the Mutual Trust Bank PLC, the country's leading commercial Bank. 

In his 14-year-long, glorious career, Sumit Podder led Bangladesh Finance Capital Ltd as MD and CEO. Before that, he worked as Head of the Structured Finance Department at Bangladesh Finance Ltd. 

He was the head of Corporate Advisory Services at City Bank Capital Ltd. Moreover, the newly appointed chief executive officer of MTB Capital Ltd has worked with River Stone Capital Ltd, Alliance Financial Services Ltd, and Alliance Securities and Management Ltd.

In this regard, Sumit Podder said that he is proud to join MTB Capital Ltd as CEO and would contribute to the organization's future success.

Sumit Podder is a highly experienced financial professional with expertise in providing advisory services to customers in various financial transactions, including capital market operation, fundraising, portfolio management, mergers and acquisitions, raising capital through IPOs, financing, and restructuring.

He has experience advising clients in various sectors, including technology, telecom, bank and NBFIs, the power industry, real estate, manufacturing, and consumer goods. 

His expertise and knowledge help clients make decisions and achieve their financial goals.

