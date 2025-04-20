Islami Bank Capital Management Ltd holds AGM

Islami Bank Capital Management Limited (IBCML) organized its 15th Annual General Meeting on Sunday at Islami Bank Tower. Mohammad Khurshid Wahab, chairman of IBCML presided over the meeting.

Prof Dr M Masud Rahman, Md Altaf Hossain, GM Gias Uddin Quader, directors of IBCML, Md Omar Faruk Khan, Md Ashraful Haque, FCA and Md Saleh Iqbal among the shareholders, Prof Dr Mohammad Abdus Samad, chairman, Shariah Supervisory Committee of the company, Abu Syed Md Nahid, FCS, managing director and CEO (current charge) attended the meeting.

The meeting approved financial statements of 2024 and discussed various important issues with a view to achieving business success of the organization.