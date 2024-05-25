Sheikh Hasina University of Science and Technology gets approval

Premier Group and Premier Bank Foundation, founded by Dr HBM Iqbal, recently received approval to conduct educational programs at Sheikh Hasina University of Science and Technology located in Bashgari (Kishoreganj, Bhairab).

Dr Iqbal, founder chairman of Sheikh Hasina University of Science and Technology, while laying the foundation stone of the university will be inviting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to launch the university and expressed his hope and optimism at the beginning of a new phase in the university’s journey in permanent campus.

The university has started the admission process for the Summer Session (July 2024).

On this occasion, Sheikh Hasina University of Science & Technology organized a reception program and live concert for successful students of HSC or equivalent exam 2023 and SSC or equivalent exam 2024.

HBM Lutfur Rahman, trustee board member, Sheikh Hasina University of Science & Technology attended the occasion as chief guest.

HBM Shoave Rahman, trustee board member, Sheikh Hasina University of Science & Technology attended as special guest along with Syed Nowsher Ali, (current charge) managing director and CEO, Premier Bank PLC; Nasim Sekandar, additional managing director of the bank; Niamat Uddin Ahmed, deputy managing director of the bank; Mohammad Golam Hossain Sarkar, brigadier general (retd) and advisor to Z Rahman Premier Bank School & College; Iftekhar Hossain Benu, mayor of Bhairab Municipality; Abdus Salam Shahriar, chairman, Gajaria Union; Dr Emdadul Islam, adviser to Sheikh Hasina University of Science and Technology and researcher at Sasakawa Peace Foundation, Japan; Dr Bijon Kumar Mitra, deputy managing director, Institute of Global Environmental Strategies, Japan; Prof Dr Kozo Watanabe, Ehime University, Japan; Prof Anwar Hossain, Dhaka University, EHIME University and proposed Vice Chancellor at Sheikh Hasina University of Science & Technology; Prof Profullo Chandra Sarkar, adviser Sheikh Hasina University of Science and Technology; Md Tareq Uddin, EVP and head of brand marketing and communications, Premier Bank PLC, along with other respected local business persons and dignitaries.

Dr HBM Iqbal established Dr Iqbal Education World in his hometown Bashgari to spread the light of education in Bashgari and all nearby areas.

Nine years in development and spread across 300 acres of land, the massive Dr Iqbal Education World will host Sheikh Hasina University of Science and Technology along with Medical College and Hospital, Polytechnic Institute, Engineering Degree College, Nursing Degree College and Sports Academy and many other opportunities for higher education for almost 45,000 students.

Local and international students will have the opportunity to receive high-quality education in modern and amicable environment here.

Z Rahman Premier Bank School and College has already been established here along with a branch of Premier Bank PLC.

Dr HBM Iqbal is a scholar, successful businessman, politician and social worker.

He is a former member of Bangladesh Awami League.

He is the founder chairman of Premier Bank PLC, one of the top private commercial banks in the country and chairman of the board of trustees of Royal University of Dhaka located in own campus in Tejgaon.