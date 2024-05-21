Real SS holds Annual Conference 2024 in Uzbekistan

Real SS held their "Annual Sales Conference 2024" in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan recently.

Senior officials of the company including Real SS Vice Chairman Maj (retd) Masum Ahmed, managing director Rizwan Mannan, director Maruf Akhter Mannan, and top local dealers of the country were present in the program.

Vice chairman of the company Maj (retd) Masum Ahmed said: "This is the first time in Bangladesh that every product of Real SS is being marketed with warranty and guarantee."

In addition, quality assurance of products and services was provided at the event.

Finally, crests along with private car, pickup and motor cycle prizes were distributed among the dealers.