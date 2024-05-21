Thursday, May 23, 2024

Rangs Electronics launches Mirpur-10 showroom

DMD Beanus Hussain and Bangladesh branch head of Sony Electronics Singapore Ricky Lucas jointly inaugurated the showroom

Update : 21 May 2024, 04:26 PM

Leading electronics and electric company Rangs Electronics Limited launched their "Rangs Electronics – Mirpur-10” showroom at East Monipur of Mirpur 10 in the capital.

Deputy Managing Director Beanus Hussain and Bangladesh branch head of Sony Electronics Singapore PTE Ltd Ricky Lucas jointly inaugurated the showroom.

Other officials of Sony Electronics Bangladesh Branch were present at the event along with Rangs Electronics.

“Rangs Electronics Ltd has been the official distributor of Sony in Bangladesh, since 1984. Together we made it possible for Sony to become the most popular electronics brand to the Bangladeshi customers with its journey of 40 years in Bangladesh by ensuring official Sony products and services. We believe, this journey will continue for long and the relationship with customer will be strengthen more," said Ricky Lucas. 

He also requested customers to visit their new Mirpur 10 showroom to experience official Sony products and choose the desired one. 

Rangs inaugurated this redefined exclusive Store to this new location.

Customer can come and experience latest official Sony Bravia XR OLED, Google TV, ALPHA camera, lens & accessories, home audio & video systems. 

It is also equipped with latest LG official OLED, NanoCell, 4K UHD LED TV, Refrigerator, NanoChef Microwave Oven, Washing Machine, Earbuds and Water Puricare.

Being committed to provide best quality & official electronics appliances; trustworthy after sales service under same umbrella, other renowned brands like Whirlpool, Electrolux, Kelvinator, Rangs, Philips, Kenstar etc. will also be available here.

There will be exclusive launching offer with free gifts, PWP discount and many more.

