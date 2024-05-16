Businesses face challenges due to BB's policy shifts

Bangladesh Bank has struggled to maintain stability in its decisions regarding the banking sector, causing businesses to suffer due to indecisiveness and frequent policy changes, according to FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam. He shared these concerns after an official meeting with Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder on Thursday.

During the meeting, Governor Talukder assured FBCCI leaders that loan interest rates would not exceed 14%. Alam conveyed this assurance to the media, noting that the governor promised a return to normalcy by December, addressing the negative impact of the policy changes on businesses. Additionally, he mentioned that the issue of currency reserves would be resolved.

Alam also expressed concerns about the rising dollar rate, which could increase the number of defaulted loans, and emphasized the need for measures to prevent this. Regarding interest rates, he clarified that while banks might have some control over setting loan interest rates, they would ultimately be regulated by Bangladesh Bank.

Just a few days ago, the central bank decided to move away from the SMART (six-month moving average rate on Treasury bills) reference rate system and back to market-based interest rates.

On that day May 8, Bangladesh Bank hiked the policy rate by 50 basis points to 8.5% as well.

However, such decisions have been prescribed by the International Monetary Fund to rein in inflation and it was one of the conditions for the lender's $4.7 billion loan to Bangladesh.