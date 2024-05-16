Walton unveils new product variants ahead of Eid

Centering the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, country’s electronics giant Walton has unveiled new models of products with advanced features.

New model products include inverter technology’s multi-coloured side by side refrigerator, European designed combi model refrigerator, vertical freezer, solar hybrid technology’s split type air conditioner, 4 and 5-ton cassette & ceiling type air conditioner, 65-inch OLED TV, washing machine and BLDC fan.

Walton Plaza’s Managing Director Mohammad Rayhan unveiled the new model products at a ceremony held at the conference hall of Walton Corporate Office in the capital on Thursday.

At the event, a rally of 'Nonstop Millionaire' offer of the ‘Digital Campaign Season-20’ was launched across the country as well.

The product’s unveiling ceremony was also attended, among others, by Walton Plaza Managing Director Mohammad Raihan, Walton Hi-Tech Additional Managing Director Major General (Retd) Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman, Deputy Managing Director Md. Yousuf Ali, Senior Executive Directord Md. Tanvir Rahman, Didarul Alam Khan (Chief Marketing Officer), Firoj Alam, Md. Tahasinul Haque, Mostafa Nahid Hossain, Sohel Rana, Mostafa Kamal, Mofizur Rahman, and Mohammad Shahjada Salim .

From all over the country, Walton Plaza managers, dealers and distributors also attended the event through virtual platform.

The event was moderated by popular film actor and Walton's Senior Executive Director Amin Khan.

Walton Plaza’s Managing Director Mohammad Rayhan said: “Every year Walton brings special surprises for the customers ahead of Eid. In continuation of this, Walton unveiled new models of energy efficient products with latest technology and features centering the upcoming Eid. Smart features like Internet of Things (IoT), energy efficient inverter technology are added to these new model products.”

Walton’s Chief Marketing Officer Didarul Alam Khan said: “The engineers of Walton's Research and Innovation (R&I) team are doing extensive research to deliver the world's latest technology and featured products to the customers. As a result of their tireless efforts, we are constantly able to deliver the world's most advanced design, technology and feature electronics products to our customers."

Walton Distributor Network’s Head of Sales Firoj Alam said: “Walton strongly emphasized on providing high quality products and ensuring maximum customer benefits. Thus, Walton is conducting ‘Nonstop Millionaire’ campaign on the occasion of Eid. Already 35 customers became millionaires through the digital campaign. To make consumers aware of the Walton's ‘Nonstop Millionaire’ campaign, we launched extensive branding activities at the field level.”

At the event, total of 7 news new models of refrigerators were unveiled on the occasion of Eid.

The new models include AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) based 646 liter capacity side by side glass door refrigerator, European designed 343 liter combi model refrigerator and 334 liter vertical freezer.

These new models of fridges have duo cooling setting with turbo and eco features for the refrigerator and freezer compartments.

The new AC models unveiled by Walton include 1 and 1.5 ton solar hybrid split type AC. Walton's new AC is designed with super power saving model. This AC will run on solar power during the day.

If the solar power is low in day light, this AC will run in hybrid mode by first taking electricity from solar power and then through the power line as needed. As a result, it will consume less electricity.

Besides, it will run through solar power battery or electric line at night.

Walton also unveiled a new model of Invertronics series of light commercial AC, including inverter technology’s 1.5 ton to 5 ton ceiling type and cassette type AC.

Walton's light commercial ACs are designed in accordance with the increasing temperature in Bangladesh. These ACs will be functional up to 55-degree temperature.

Walton also unveiled 65-inch ultra-slim design OLED TV. Customers can rotate this new model of Walton TV according to their viewing angle. It has hands free voice command facility. The new model TV is featured with 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 120Hz refresh rate, gaming mode, MEMC etc.

Walton launched new model Washing machine (WWM-AFI70T) manufactured with BLDC inverter motor. The new model of Washing machine is much more sustainable and ensures energy efficiency.

Walton also releases BLDC Fan, which is featured with remote control operation and only 35 watt for which saves up to 65% electricity.