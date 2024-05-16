Thursday, May 16, 2024

Dhaka Tribune
Meena Bazar now at Aftabnagar

The outlet was inaugurated by Meena Bazar’s Expansion, Brand and Online COO Ahmed Shoyeb Iqbal and Operations and Supply Chain COO Shameem Ahmed Jaigirder

Update : 16 May 2024, 05:07 PM

The country's renowned supershop brand Meena Bazaar launched its 41st outlet on Thursday at Aftabnagar Beside the Steel Bridge with a space of 3,300 sq ft.  

The outlet was inaugurated by Meena Bazar’s Expansion, Brand and Online COO Ahmed Shoyeb Iqbal and Operations and Supply Chain COO Shameem Ahmed Jaigirder.

Also at the opening ceremony, Meena Bazar’s Expansion, Project and Corporate Sales Head Md Razibul Hasan and other officials were present.    

Due to rising commodity prices, this new outlet of Meena Bazar has taken steps to ensure market-best prices on daily necessities to maintain a seamless relationship with customers.

Besides, to bring relief to the busy civic life, residents of Aftabnagar can enjoy the home delivery facility by ordering on Meena Bazar hotline number 01933117755.

Meena Bazaar's mission is to ensure international standards of customer service and quality products and services at affordable prices.

Meena Bazar started its journey in 2002 and is currently serving customers through 41 outlets across Dhaka, Chittagong, Narayanganj, Tangail, Mymensingh and Gazipur.

Aftabnagar outlet will be no exception. Apart from grocery products, customers can get various products including household essentials under the same roof.

There are also attractive offers including buy one get one free.

Apart from Meena Bazar outlets, customers can shop online through meenabazaronline.com.

Customers have access to supershop's call center to address their queries and feedback.

