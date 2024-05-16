Thursday, May 16, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

IPDC Finance holds virtual AGM

A decision was made to distribute a total dividend of 10% for 2023, comprising 5% cash dividend and 5% bonus shares

Update : 16 May 2024, 04:13 PM

IPDC Finance Limited on Thursday held its 42nd annual general meeting virtually.

The meeting, attended by a notable number of shareholders, was chaired by Ariful Islam, chairman of IPDC.

Among the attendees were Rizwan Dawood Shams, managing director of the company; Barrister Samiul Hashim, company secretary, head of legal affairs, and head of brand & corporate communication (acting), Fahmida Khan, chief financial officer of IPDC along with other senior executives. 

Additionally, directors representing the government, Brac, Bluechip Securities Limited, Ayesha Abed Foundation also participated in the meeting. 

During this session, the audited financial statements for 2023 were approved.

Furthermore, a decision was made to distribute a total dividend of 10% for 2023, comprising 5% cash dividend and 5% bonus shares.

Additionally, the decision to add 'PLC' to IPDC Finance Limited's name was approved.

Chairman Ariful Islam extended gratitude to all attendees and officially concluded the meeting. 

Read More

Walton unveils new product variants ahead of Eid

Meena Bazar now at Aftabnagar

BB rejects appeal to relax single borrower exposure limit

Deposits drop in Islamic banks, but loans surge

Govt sets $110bn export earnings for FY27

10 mothers win diamond nose pins from Pathao's Mother's Day campaign

Latest News

South Africa to ask ICJ to halt Israel's Rafah offensive

New BRU Chhtra League committee: Over 30 members are former students

Walton unveils new product variants ahead of Eid

Meena Bazar now at Aftabnagar

Quader: Sheikh Hasina changed Bangladesh's fate

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x