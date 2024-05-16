BGMEA urges Customs House to address RMG customs issues

A delegation from the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), led by President SM Mannan (Kochi), recently met with Mohammad Fyzur Rahman, Commissioner of Customs House, Chittagong, to discuss crucial concerns regarding customs procedures affecting the readymade garments (RMG) sector.

The meeting, held on May 15, aimed to address the complexities and challenges surrounding customs-related services, including documentation problems and HS Code classifications, which have been impacting the operations of the RMG industry.

Present at the meeting were President of C&F Association AKM Akther Hossain, garment factory owners, and senior officials of Customs House Chattogram.

During the discussion, BGMEA President SM Mannan (Kochi) emphasized the urgent need to simplify customs procedures and remove hassles in services to facilitate smoother and faster operations for the RMG sector. He highlighted the adverse effects of customs-related challenges on export-import activities, leading to increased production costs and unnecessary delays in business procedures, especially amidst the current global economic slowdown and reduced consumer spending on clothing.

The BGMEA president stressed the importance of reducing lead times to enhance competitiveness in the global fashion market. He emphasized the necessity of government support and cooperation to ensure the sustainable growth of the RMG industry, crucial for Bangladesh’s RMG sector to remain competitive in the global market.

Mannan condemned money laundering under the guise of export, stating that genuine exporters never engage in such malpractices, and BGMEA does not morally support such actions. He emphasized that those who harm the country's economy should be brought to justice.

Additionally, the BGMEA president called on the Commissioner of Customs House Chittagong to take strict actions against individuals obstructing exports, harassing exporters, and damaging the country's economy, ensuring they are held accountable under the law.

The delegation urged customs authorities to promptly address these issues and streamline services for the RMG sector to alleviate operational bottlenecks and enhance efficiency.

In response, the Customs Commissioner acknowledged the significant contributions of the RMG industry to the socioeconomic development of Bangladesh. He assured the BGMEA delegation of Customs House's cooperation in addressing their concerns and facilitating a conducive environment for the industry's growth.