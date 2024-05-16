'Ispahani Mirzapore Banglabid' season 6 begins

The country's biggest TV reality show 'Ispahani Mirzapore Banglabid' started for the sixth season to encourage the new generation to learn Bangla language and culture.

With the slogan "Banglay Jagi Bharpur", the country's most popular tea brand 'Ispahani Mirzapore' started organizing the competition from 2017 with the hope of spreading pure Bengali practices to the new generation.

This year Ispahani Mirzapore Banglabid is going to be organized on a bigger scale.

This event will cross the country's borders and reach West Bengal in India.

This competition will be held with the participation of students of 6th to 10th grades.

The best students selected through the preliminary selection test from eight divisional cities and Comilla city as well as West Bengal's Kolkata city will compete in the main phase of the studio round to prove their excellence in Bengal.

The final winners will be selected through the 20-episode competition, which will later be screened on Channel I.

In this competition, the jury consisting of Bangla language and culture experts will be actively involved in the entire process.

National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Soumitra Shekhar, prominent fiction writer Anisul Haque and prominent media personality Tropa Majumder are the judges of this year's Ispahani Mirzapore Banglabi.

Registration started from Thursday, which will continue till June 30.

In the final competition of the sixth year of 'Ispahani Mirzapore Banglabid', the top ranked contestant will get a merit scholarship of Tk10 lakh and the second and third place winners will get a merit scholarship of Tk3 lakh and Tk2 lakh respectively.

Apart from this, the first ten contestants will get 1 laptop and a bookcase worth Tk50,000 to make a personal library.

Zahida Ispahani and Imad Ispahani, director of Ispahani Group, were present at a press conference organized on Thursday.

Bangla Academy director general poet Muhammad Nurul Huda was present as the chief guest, dramatist Mamunur Rashid was the special guest and the program was presided over by Channel I director and news chief Shaikh Siraj.

Other senior officials of Ispahani Tea Limited and Channel Eye were also present on the occasion.