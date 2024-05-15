Youth group receives USGBC certificates

Comfit Composite Knit Ltd, a concern of Youth Group and a leading garments manufacturing facility in Tangail, Bangladesh has received LEED Platinum and LEED Gold certifications for Comfit Eco Ville and Comfit Banana Leaf factory units, respectively.

The Comfit Composite Knit Ltd achieved LEED Platinum certification for Comfit Eco Ville with a score of 85 whereas Comfit Banana Leaf obtained a gold certificate with a LEED point of 73.

Before these, Comfit also has two more projects with LEED Gold certifications, Comfit Green Leaf and Comfit Maple Leaf, according to 360 TSL, the country’s top green building consultant.

This achievement underscores Comfit Composite Knit Ltd’s unwavering commitment to creating a greener, healthier future for generations to come.

Ananta Ahmed, International Green Building Expert, LEED AP, USGBC Faculty and the Principal LEED Consultant of 360 TSL handed over the certificates and LEED Plaques to the Comfit Management Team as Honorable Guest on Monday.

In his speech, Anis Salahuddin Ahmed, chairman of Youth Group said that receiving the LEED Platinum and LEED Gold certifications is a significant achievement for Comfit Composite Knit Ltd and it reflects its ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Akbor Haider Munna, vice chairman of Youth Group said that among the many sustainability initiatives, they focused on the rainwater storing system under the garden on the factory premises and its diversified usage in the factory along with a rooftop solar power system.

“Despite being a garment factory, our commitment to our planet's wellbeing and safety is uncompromising,” he added saying that the buyers and vendors are both equally concerned deeply about the environment.

Amal Krishna Sarker, general manager of Maintenance and Engineering, and the Project’s LEED coordinator acknowledged 360 TSL for their guidance and ongoing support.

Ananta Ahmed, International Green Building Expert, LEED AP, USGBC Faculty and the Principal LEED Consultant of 360 TSL said that LEED is not just a certificate; it is the most effective business management system if they understand and follow.

He also said that the benefits are very high and could not be ignored regarding green factories and Comfit Composite Knit Ltd. is a shining example of that.

“If we factually understand LEED Green Building Concepts, the cost is not an issue, and if we analyze the costs and benefits in a meaningful way, we will see LEED Green Building Cost less than regular buildings and create profit,” he added.

Latifa Rahman, head of Comfit Composite Knit Ltd also spoke at the event where Arif Ainul Suman, Group Chief Executive Director marked the opening remarks.