Sony-Rangs launches Eid-ul-Azha campaign

Leading electronics and electric company, Rangs Electronics Ltd, popularly known as Sony-Rangs, held a launching ceremony of their “Eid Utsab - Kurbani Offer” campaign at their Rangs Electronics Sonartori showroom at Banglamotor in the capital.

Vice chairperson of Rangs Electronics Ltd Sachimi Hussain and Bangladesh president of regional marketing development center of Sony Electronics Singapore PTE Ltd Jeremy Hang inaugurated the campaign along with other senior officials from Sony Electronics Bangladesh branch & Rangs Electronics team.

Committed to provide best quality & official electronics appliances, Sony-Rangs has offered its customer exclusive discount in all range of products.

For purchase above Tk15,000, customer will get a scratch card, where they will can win foreign trip to Dubai, Singapore or Thailand; refrigerator, AC, LED TV or at least confirm discount of Tk500 up to Tk10,000.

Apart from that, GP Star Customer will get 52% special discount.

Also, customer paying via Nagad may get 100% cashback or win a plot in Dhaka.

EBL Credit Card holders will get 5% instant discount on purchasing AC with 24 Months EMI.

After launching the campaign, countrywide Sony-Rangs showrooms are crowded with customers.

This offer will continue till June 15.

Rangs Electronics Ltd is the official distributor of Sony in Bangladesh and one of the trusted electronics appliances distributors and dealing business with goodwill, success, and trust for last 40 years.