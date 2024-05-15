BFTI holds meeting on potentials of light engineering sector

Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute (BFTI), an entity of the Ministry of Commerce, organized a stakeholders meeting as part of its research initiative titled: “Potentials of the Light Engineering Industry/Sector in Bangladesh” on Tuesday at the organization's conference room.

The BFTI took up the research program on behalf of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida).

Chief Executive Officer of BFTI and former senior secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Md Zafar Uddin was present as chief guest in the meeting.

M Mizanur Rahman, director (joint secretary) of Bida, was present as a special guest in the meeting while BFTI Director Md Obaidul Azam presided over the event.

Addressing the event, Md Zafar Uddin said light engineering is a potential industry. The government has taken various steps for the development of this sector and all the ministries and agencies of the government are working together.

"BFTI is delighted to get the responsibility of conducting the study under the initiative of Bida,” he said.

Mizanur Rahman, Director (Joint Secretary) of BIDA said: “The scope of light engineering industry is very large. The government is giving importance to the light engineering industry."

"There is huge potential to attract investment in this industry,” he added.

President of Bangladesh Engineering Industry Owners Association (BEIOA) Abdur Razzak and representatives of different public and private sectors also spoke on the occasion.