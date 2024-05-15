Konka, Haiko launch Eid-ul-Azha campaign

Electro Mart group launched a month-long special promotional program for retail and wholesale customers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adza for its Konka and Haiko brand electronics.

During this campaign, retail customers will get a scratch card on purchase of Konka and Haiko brand refrigerators, LED TVs, microwave ovens and washing machines, which can be scratched to win numerous prizes including gold ornaments, Konka LED TVs and many more gifts.

There are special discounts for partners and dealers on total withdrawals and foreign travel opportunities.

DMD of Electro Mart Limited Group Md Nurul Afser said that for more than two decades, Konka Electronics & Home Appliances has become a symbol of trust and confidence of the customers of the country.

"Konka's electronics are now readily available in every home in remote areas of the country. Konka and Haiko brands of electronics and home appliance products are now the first choice of consumers worldwide due to their unique features, quality, acceptability, after-sales service and affordable prices. Gree refrigerators and freezers, Konka ice cream freezers, showcase freezers, no-frost refrigerators and freezers will soon be introduced to the market," he added.

In the launch, there was a special discussion about Konka's products, which are appreciated in more than 200 countries.

Konka refrigerators and freezers, ceiling fans are now completely manufactured in Bangladesh. Every product of Konka Electronics is domestic, eco-friendly, easy to use, affordable and designed to suit the needs and mindset of the customers and manufactured using the latest technology in the world, speakers also said.

Notable features are Blue- Zone and Vitamin Fresh Technology, Face-Up Foaming Technology, Active Carbon Deodorizer, Humidity Controller, Antifungal Door Gasket, Digital Display Inverter Technology, Konka Deep Freezer Auto Technology.

Konka's activated carbon deodorizer basically works by deactivating bacteria up to 99.9% to maintain food quality. As a result, the smell of one food does not go to another food. Food stays good for a long time.

Konka fridges have the widest and deepest design so there is no need to worry about the space inside the fridge. Whether you buy fish, meat, vegetables, fruits, all markets can be stored together.

It uses 100% food grade plastic. Since food is mainly stored in the refrigerator, this type of plastic is used to preserve the properties, quality and health benefits of the food. Keeping in mind the increased electricity bills, inverter technology has been added to Konka refrigerators, which increases the longevity of the refrigerator and also saves on electricity bills.

Konka Freezer's triple mode digital temperature control ensures refrigerator, freezer and supercool convenience at the same time. There are also push-pull glasses with aesthetic designs.

Besides, Konka's home appliance products such as; LED TVs, washing machines, microwave ovens, mixer grinders, electric kettles, gas stoves, infrared cookers, pressure cookers, rice cookers, electric irons, and some parts of several home appliance products are imported and assembled.

The event was also attended by director Mohammad Sazzed-Un-Newaz, Nurul Azim Sunny, sales and marketing GM Mahmudun Nabi Chowdhury, national sales manager Zulhak Hossain, and other senior officials.