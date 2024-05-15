upay agents win meet and greet with cricket icon Mashrafe Bin Mortaza

upay, the country’s fast-growing mobile financial service provider, has successfully concluded its Ramadan campaign, which provided 11 upay agents the opportunity to meet and spend quality time with the former captain of the Bangladesh national cricket team and the cricket icon Mashrafe Bin Mortaza.

In this regard, an event was held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, where the cricket legend engaged in conversations and connected with upay agents.

During the month of Ramadan, upay launched a unique campaign for its agents across 11 regions of Bangladesh, which includes Barisal, Bogra, Chittagong, Comilla, Dhaka North, Dhaka South, Gazipur, Khulna, Mymensingh, Rangpur and Sylhet.

Eleven upay agents who collected the maximum transactions between March 15 and April 14 this year, were selected as winners, one from each region.

The winners got the chance for 1-night stay with their spouse at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, along with the exclusive opportunity to meet with cricket icon Mashrafe Bin Mortaza.

The event was a huge success, with the winners expressing their gratitude and excitement for the opportunity.

Apart from the winners, other lucky agents also received exciting gifts and prizes.

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, director, board of directors, UCB Fintech Company Limited, stated: “The name Mashrafe is synonymous with inspiration and hard work. We feel honored and motivated to have him among us. At upay, we are working with unwavering effort for the growth of the country’s MFS ecosystem, contributing to achieving Smart Bangladesh vision. And our agents across the country are the key to our success. We feel delighted to organize such an event for them.”

The campaign focused on recognizing and rewarding the hard work and dedication of upay agents, who play a crucial role in the company’s success.

The event also provided a platform for the upay agents to share their experiences, further strengthening upay’s commitment to its agent network.