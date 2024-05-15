Berger to enhance student welfare, academic infrastructure in IBA

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) has joined hands with the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka, to support key development projects aimed at enhancing student welfare and academic infrastructure.

As part of its ongoing efforts to nurture young talent and promote educational excellence, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited has partnered with IBA DU to collaborate on two significant projects: the purchase of study materials for the library and the renovation of the Executive MBA Canteen at IBA DU.

The launch event was held at IBA, University of Dhaka on Tuesday.

Distinguished individuals from both organizations were presented at that event.

Prof Mohammad Abdul Momen, director of IBA DU; Tanzeen Ferdous Alam, CMO of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited; Mushtaque Ahmed, professor and coordinator of the DBA Program, IBA DU; Md Mohiuddin, professor and coordinator of the EMBA Program, IBA DU; Sutapa Bhattacharjee, professor and coordinator of the Library, IBA DU; Rashedul Hasan, category head from Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited; Sayed Shorif Russel, category manager from Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited and other officials were present at that event.

The collaboration reflects BPBL's continued dedication to fostering creativity, collaboration, and academic achievement among the youth of Bangladesh.

By aligning with IBA DU's vision to create a modern and conducive learning environment, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited is proud to contribute to these transformative initiatives.

Director of IBA DU Prof Mohammad Abdul Momen said: "We have long wanted to enhance our library offerings for students and revamp our canteen facilities. We are fortunate to have Berger on our side in this journey."

Tanzeen Ferdous Alam, chief marketing officer of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership and stated: "We felt proud that we worked to enrich students' knowledge base and their learning environment. Berger Paints Bangladesh has always tried to take various initiatives to facilitate a creative environment for the youth of our country, and it will continue.”

Apart from business and being a responsible corporate citizen, Berger has been patronizing the young and creative talents of the country through multiple events and initiatives such as scholarships, various competitions, and awards involving development projects so that bright minds can shine more.