Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Ltd holds 26th AGM

The AGM was presided over by Christof Hässig, chairman of the company

Update : 15 May 2024, 12:25 AM

The 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited was held on Tuesday over digital platform.

The AGM was presided over by Christof Hässig, chairman of the company.

Iqbal Chowdhury, director & chief executive officer, other members of the board of directors’ and shareholders of the company were present at the AGM.

Among others, the shareholders appreciated and approved 50% cash dividend for 2023; change the name of the company from “LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited” to “LafargeHolcim Bangladesh PLC”, as required under the applicable laws of the country and alteration of the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the company. 

Read More

Brac Bank gets $50m long term debt facility from BII

Prime Bank Investment spotlights BD's stock market opportunities

Available forex reserves fall below $13B mark

CPD: RMG exporters pay 6 times more for licence, permit fees

Financial account deficit rises to $9.26bn

Govt targets external financing of 120,030C, 130,640C over next two fiscals

Latest News

Biman conceals information to show profits

A militant leader in the guise of insurance company manager

West Bengal’s chessboard: BJP’s surge, TMC’s resilience, Left’s revival

8,00,000C budget for 2024-25 fiscal gets PM's nod

US, Norwary announce over $8.2m to support Rohingyas

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x