Realtors call for amendments to DAP, construction regulations

Business leaders from the real estate and housing sector on Monday called for necessary amendments to the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) and building construction regulations.

They emphasized that such reforms are crucial for ensuring affordable housing and sustainable industry development.

They were speaking at a meeting of the FBCCI standing committee on real estate and housing, held at the FBCCI headquarters.

The meeting, chaired by Mohammad Nizam Uddin Jitu, chairman of FBCCI standing committee on real estate and housing, also saw significant contributions from Alamgir Shamsul Alamin Kajal, a director of FBCCI and former president of Rehab, an association of housing traders.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam highlighted the growing demand in the housing sector. He proposed making registration fees more affordable to boost flat sales, which in turn would alleviate accommodation issues and spur sector growth.

He also called for increased monitoring to control the price of construction materials, making housing more accessible to the general populace.

Alam expressed concerns over the reputation of legitimate businesses being tarnished by fraudulent activities carried out by entities not affiliated with Rehab.

He stressed that both FBCCI and Rehab need to address these issues decisively and called on REHAB to enforce stricter regulations against dishonest traders to uphold industry standards.

Md. Amin Helali, senior vice-president of FBCCI, encouraged the housing association to adopt more responsible practices for the sector's sustainable development.

He suggested that Rehab should employ data-driven strategies and emphasized the importance of forming a development and research cell and hiring experienced consultants to advance these initiatives.

Alamgir Shamsul Alamin Kajal, addressing the regulatory challenges, pointed out that the current DAP and building construction regulations pose significant concerns for housing traders.

However, he clarified that the industry is not opposed to these regulations but seeks amendments that resolve existing conflicts and promote a housing-friendly environment.

He urged Rajuk and related ministries to consider these changes.

Mohammad Nizam Uddin Jitu called on committee members for specific advice to tackle the housing sector's challenges, assuring that logical suggestions would be analyzed and elevated to the policy-making level promptly.

The meeting concluded with a consensus on the need for making the costs of flat and land registration more affordable, simplifying project approval processes, eliminating discrimination in floor area ratio (FAR) determinations, easing height restrictions for building constructions, and ensuring easier access to bank loans for the housing sector.