Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan unveils 'Mediterranean Food Festival'

Get ready to experience the best of international cuisine at Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan, as they are ready to present a Mediterranean Food Festival at The Flair from May 16 (Thursday.)

Led by Syrian-born executive chef Mohammad Khawaldeh, indulge in a rich array of flavors straight from seashores of the Mediterranean.

From Moroccan Seafood Syadiah to whole fishes like Northern Red Snapper, King Prawn Harra, and Lobster at their Live Stations, the menu promises a delightful journey for your taste buds.

There is something special cooked for meat enthusiasts as well, savor world-famous Turkish Kebabs, Shawarma, Omani Shuwa, Syrian Lamb Stew, Arabic Mezze, Couscous, Maghrebi with Mutton, Kufta Bil Synia, and more authentic dishes from the region.

The Mediterranean Food Festival, priced at Tk7,777 net, offers an enticing deal of Buy 1 Get 2, applicable on selected bank cards until the end of the festival.

You can enjoy these delicious items from 6:30 PM until 10:30 PM at The Flair Restaurant located on the 24th floor of Crowne Tower.

This anticipated event promises guests an unparalleled culinary experience inspired by the vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean region paired it up with the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable dining experience, offering breathtaking views of the city skyline and an elegant ambiance that complements the culinary journey.

“We are excited to invite guests to experience the magic of the Mediterranean at The Flair, where we intend to offer delicacies which will truly let our guests enjoy the true authenticity of Mediterranean food featuring a wide choice of carefully crafted dishes” said Alexandre Glauser, general manager of Crowne Plaza Dhaka Gulshan.

“With our Mediterranean Food Festival, we aim to transport our guests to the sun-kissed shores of the Mediterranean and provide them with an unforgettable culinary adventure” said executive chef Mohammad Khawaldeh.