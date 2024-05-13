NBR to widen revenue collection net

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) will take a series of measures to raise tax collection in FY25 and meet an increased portion of public expenditure through taxes, officials said on Sunday.

The measures include keeping the tax-exempt income threshold unchanged at Tk3.5 lakh, a move that is expected to increase revenue receipts and bring more people under the tax net.

To boost direct tax collection further, the NBR may restore the highest rate to 30%, which existed until FY20.

Besides, the tax authority is considering the continuation of tax exemptions for the IT and IT Enabled Services (ITES) sector in FY25.

"We are considering rationalization of tax expenditure, such as exemption and rebates, to increase revenue collection," an official said after a meeting with Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali and State Minister of Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan at the NBR headquarters.

Insiders said the most important IT sectors are likely to get an extension of tax benefits.

The IT sector has been enjoying tax breaks for the last 22 years.

Besides, in the coming fiscal year, the NBR may announce tax rates for FY26, shifting away from the present practice of announcing tax rates of the outgoing year at the end of the fiscal year.

Also, the revenue authority is considering curtailing the power of tax officials to assess tax returns filed by taxpayers. They will still be able to audit tax files, the official said.

Apart from that, the revenue authority plans to remove value-added tax (VAT) exemptions on several goods and services to trim the number of items in the exemption list, according to officials.

The tax collector may also cut the list of items on which reduced VAT rates are applied and impose a standard 15% VAT to bolster collection.