Banglalink, sBusiness.xyz bring HR solutions for customers

Banglalink, the country’s leading digital services provider, and sBusiness.xyz, a leading software solutions company of Sheba Platform Limited, have joined forces to introduce digiGO, an innovative mobile based HRM solution.

The partnership establishes a revenue-sharing model aimed at ensuring the successful introduction and uptake of digiGO within Banglalink's B2B customer base.

Rubaiyat A Tanzeen, enterprise business director at Banglalink, and Kazi Mohammad Jafar Sadek, chief people officer at Sheba Platform Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at the signing ceremony held recently at Banglalink's Dhaka head office.

digiGO redefines conventional HRM practices by providing a comprehensive suite of tools and features accessible via mobile devices, including employee attendance tracking, leave management, performance evaluations, and payroll processing for streamlined and efficient enterprise HR management.

Rubaiyat A. Tanzeen, enterprise business director at Banglalink, said: “This partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of HR management for Banglalink's corporate customers. With digiGO, our B2B clients can leverage the power of mobile technology to manage HR processes in an efficient and intuitive manner."

Kazi Mohammad Jafar Sadek, chief people officer at Sheba Platform Limited, said: “Through this strategic alliance, Banglalink and sBusiness.xyz. are set to leverage their strengths to deliver transformative solutions that meet the evolving needs of enterprises in Bangladesh. Together, DigiGO and Banglalink are ready to set examples to reshape the landscape of HR management, driving efficiency and agility across the industry.”

Also present at the event were Upanga Dutta, chief commercial officer at Banglalink; Abu Saleh Md. Rasheduzzaman Palash, head of B2B ICT Solutions at Banglalink; Md. Mahmudul Hasan, head of SME at Banglalink; and GR Fahad Uddin, business lead at sBusiness.xyz.