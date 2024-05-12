Asgar Ali Hospital observes Int'l Nurses Week

Asgar Ali Hospital commemorated "International Nurses Week" on May 7-12.

This year's theme was “The economic power of care.”

To celebrate the week, its nursing team conducted various activities. Few of those include quiz competition, roles of nurses, nursing model display, health-related question-answers, walkathon and cultural evening.

Prof. Dr. Zabrul SM Haque, CEO & director medical services, and Morshed Ahmed Chowdhury, head of operations, congratulated the nursing team for their contributions in the healthcare service.

In the final program of "International Nurses Day" on Sunday, Prof. Dr. Zabrul SM Haque spoke about how Nurses can ensure empathetic care and safety for their patients.

She thanked the nursing team for their dedication towards patient-care.

Among others, officials, consultants, doctors, senior management and nurses were also present on the occasion.