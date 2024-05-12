Sunday, May 12, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Asgar Ali Hospital observes Int'l Nurses Week

Prof. Dr. Zabrul SM Haque, CEO & director medical services, and Morshed Ahmed Chowdhury, head of operations, congratulated the nursing team for their contributions

Update : 12 May 2024, 06:09 PM

Asgar Ali Hospital commemorated "International Nurses Week" on May 7-12.

This year's theme was “The economic power of care.”

To celebrate the week, its nursing team conducted various activities. Few of those include quiz competition, roles of nurses, nursing model display, health-related question-answers, walkathon and cultural evening.

Prof. Dr. Zabrul SM Haque, CEO & director medical services, and Morshed Ahmed Chowdhury, head of operations, congratulated the nursing team for their contributions in the healthcare service.

In the final program of "International Nurses Day" on Sunday, Prof. Dr. Zabrul SM Haque spoke about how Nurses can ensure empathetic care and safety for their patients.

She thanked the nursing team for their dedication towards patient-care.

Among others, officials, consultants, doctors, senior management and nurses were also present on the occasion.

Read More

WB: Commodity prices to slightly go down in 2024, 2025

People afraid of depositing in banks since mergers were announced

RMG industry must tackle 3 challenges to lead in a competitive market

Sunsilk re-launches with superior product 'Sparkle'

IBFB: Remove unfair clauses for equal opportunity in public procurement

Bangladesh now has 217 Leed-certified green RMG factories

Latest News

Anjan Dutt’s Dhaka concert marks 30 years of musical journey

WB: Commodity prices to slightly go down in 2024, 2025

People afraid of depositing in banks since mergers were announced

DMP busts gang that smuggled victims to India, harvested their kidneys

Saber: Satellite images to guide tree planting in Dhaka

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x