IBFB: Remove unfair clauses for equal opportunity in public procurement

Discriminatory tax structure for local companies should be removed to ensure level playing field for all domestic and foreign firms in the public procurement process, said the International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBFB) in a discussion on Sunday.

They were speaking at a seminar titled “Public Procurement Act-Challenges and Opportunities’ they organized at its conference room.

Former lead procurement specialist of World Bank Zafrul Islam presented the keynote paper titled "Governance and Competitiveness in Public Procurement Practices: Bangladesh Context."

Conflict of interest is a major concern in procurement processing in Bangladesh. It arises out of possible informal or undisclosed relationships between public officials and the contracting or consulting industry, he said in his keynote.

He also said that there are instances when public officials or their family members operate businesses that participate in the same procurement process in the organization.

He called the BPPA to consult with stakeholders before formulating any laws or rules.

IBFB President Humayun Rashid delivered the welcome speech.

Vice-president of IBFB MS Siddiqui urged the government to impose uniform tax at all levels including public imports.

He stressed on the need of competitiveness to sustain in the long run in the procurement process.

Former president of Manufacturer’s Association for Transformer and Switchgear (MATS) Engr Rabiul Alam urged the government to remove discrepancies to local companies in the project award process.

'E-GP the way forward'

Speaking as chief guest, State Minister for Planning Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker said: “The current government has introduced electronic government procurement to ensure transparency at the very primary level of procurement. E-GP has turned the procurement process around.”

The state minister also said the country required people of high morality to ensure transparency and accountability.

He also pledged to extend all-out support to take into cognizance of the recommendations, complaints and demands that came up in the meeting from the stakeholders.

Speaking as discussants, Bangladesh Public Procurement Authority (BPPA) CEO Mohammed Shoheler Rahman Chowdhury said they want to bring 100% procurement system in the country into e-GP system.

He said BPPA has been identifying challenges of procurement and amending them continually.

Rahman also said they will bring down existing three-step complaints resolution to one step to make redressing simpler.

Adviser to IBFB and former NBR chairman Muhammad Abdul Mazid recommended bringing reforms soon to reduce waste in resource and time in implementing the construction projects.

He stressed on the need of imposing equal tax to local and foreign companies instead of existing discriminatory tax structure to local firms.

Professor of Economics at Dhaka University Muhammad Shahadat Hossain Siddiquee urged the authority to ensure equity in the awarding process of the work.

Advisor to Bangladesh Association of Construction Industry (BACI) Engineer SM Khorshed Alam urged the government to abolish the clause of awarding the lowest bidder in the public procurement process.

Capacity of the prospective awardee of the procurement should be considered instead of the amount of bid, he added.