Oikko Parishad clinches victory in BGAPMEA polls

Adzi Trims Managing Director Al Shariar-led “Oikko Parishad” clinched a landslide victory in the first-ever direct polls of Bangladesh Garment Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGAPMEA) polls for the 2024-26 tenure which was held on Saturday in Dhaka and Chittagong centres.

At the polls, Oikko Parishad secured 14 directorial posts from Dhaka and Chittagong, while its rival Active Members’ Union panel got seven directors.

Panel leader Shariar got 257 Votes, and Moniruzzaman Molla, a director candidate of Oikko Parishad secured the highest 286 votes among the candidates.

On election night, the chairman of the election board Md Razzaqul Islam, also deputy secretary of the commerce ministry, announced the result.

According to the election board, 425 voters exercised their votes among 460 total voters in two zones. Meanwhile, the apex trade body of the country’s RMG backward linkage industry experienced its first-ever direct voting in 33 years of its inception.

Earlier, the board was formed through mutual agreement and selection.

In an immediate reaction, the panel leader of Oikko Parishad and the president-elect of the BGAPMEA Al Shariar said that they are grateful to the voters for keeping faith in them and the other members of the panel.

“Now it is time to make good on the promises made in our manifesto. Whoever wins or loses in the polls, we will work together in the next two years. We believe that if we work together, we would be able to build a smart BGAPMEA,” he added.

He further said that from now on, he will no longer be a panel leader of Oikko Parishad, rather he will be the president of all members of the trade body and his responsibility is to work for every single member of the BGAPMEA.

The apex body of the apparel background linkage sector contributes nearly $8 billion annually to the country's exports.

Two panels, Oikko Parishad and Active Members’ Union, participated in the polls for 16 directorial posts for Dhaka and 5 for Chittagong.

Now the newly elected board of directors will elect the president, the first vice-president, the senior vice-president and other office bearers.

As the Oikko Parishad was able to secure a majority in the polls, its panel leader Al Shariar will be the president of the BGAPMEA.

Active Member’s Union panel, the other panel got seven directorial positions, was led by Poly Plan Ltd MD Nasirul Alam.

The last president of the organization, Moazzem Hossain, was removed on September 5 of last year due to cross-complaints and lawsuits between the leaders. Then the Commerce Ministry appointed an administrator.

Moazzem Hossain became president of the organization nearly 2.5 years ago through a questionable election.