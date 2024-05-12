ShareTrip launches mega giveaway with ST Pay

The country’s leading travel tech platform ShareTrip has launched a mega prize giveaway campaign called "Gorome Chorom Bepar."

The campaign will continue until June 14, and through it, people can enjoy great deals on flights, hotels, travel, and lifestyle experiences.

Users must get services from ShareTrip and pay with ST Pay to participate in the giveaway.

ST Pay (ShareTrip Pay) is the country’s first travel wallet, introduced by ShareTrip on its 4th anniversary in November 2023.

It is an innovative payment platform that has been designed to create hassle-free travel experiences.

The "Gorome Chorom Bepar" campaign is only available to ST Pay users.

Users, who will avail services from ShareTrip and pay by ST Pay, will get opportunities to win unique prizes during the ShareTrip Mega Giveaway Contest. Customers can win international flights to Istanbul (Turkey) and domestic flights to Cox’s Bazar, Sylhet, Chattogram, Saidpur and more.

The prizes might also include hotel stays at Ocean Paradise Hotel in Cox’s Bazar and Tilagaon Eco Village in Sreemongol.

Users can get the opportunity to win an array of gifts from Singapore Airlines, Kapok Tree, Zuqo, and complimentary ST service fees for visa processing for any country.

Besides the mega prizes, users will also get the chance to win exclusive prizes every week, like hotel stays in Hotel Bengal Canary Park, Paragon Hotel and Resort, Lakeshore Banani, Nascent Gardenia Baridhara, Platinum Grand, and Hotel Sarina.

They can also win domestic flights with AirAstra, Novoair and US-Bangla Airlines.

Weekly prizes might also include gifts from Shaver Shop Bangladesh, Patar Golpo, and SSB Leather.

For the campaign of ‘Gorome Chorom Bepar,’ numerous brands have partnered with ShareTrip: Air Astra, Ascott The Residence, Hotel Bengal Canary Park, Hotel Sarina, Kapok Tree, Lakeshore Banani, Nascent Gardenia, Novoair Ocean Paradise Hotel, Paragon Hotel and Resort, Patar Golpo, Platinum Grand, Salam Air, Shaver Shop Bangladesh, Singapore Airlines, SSB Leather, Tilagaon Eco Village, US-Bangla Airlines, and Zuqo.