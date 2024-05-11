JTI Bangladesh unveils 'Blossoms of Existence' art exhibition

JT International Bangladesh (JTIB) unveiled the exhibition "Blossoms of Existence," celebrating the longstanding cultural connection between Japan and Bangladesh.

The curated exhibition consisted of captivating artworks by Bangladeshi artists Rokeya Sultana and Maksuda Iqbal Nipa, who are deeply inspired by Japanese culture, philosophies, and art techniques.

The exhibition explores human experience and spiritual enlightenment aiming to create a sense of harmony, purpose, and fulfillment.

Salman Fazlur Rahman MP, adviser to the prime minister on private industry and investment, and Iwama Kiminori, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Japan to Bangladesh inaugurated the art exhibition on Thursday at the Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh.

Salman Fazlur Rahman MP said: "This exhibition is a testament of the friendship and cultural ties between Bangladesh and Japan. Japan has been a true and time-tested friend of Bangladesh and has supported development across multiple sectors including the arts and culture. I applaud JT International Bangladesh for this initiative and look forward to strengthening the ties between the two friendly nations."

Iwama Kiminori added: "The cultural exchange between Japan and Bangladesh will be a very effective instrument in strengthening bilateral relations. This exhibition not only showcases artistic talent but also embodies the spirit of collaboration and mutual understanding."

Paul Holloway, managing director of JTIB, remarked: “We have been celebrating Bangladeshi artists with a Japanese connection since our inception, through the landmark investment in 2018. We have been organizing art exhibitions and supporting the learning of Japanese language in Bangladesh since 2022 and hope to continue investing in Japanese culture in Bangladesh.”

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by guests from the government, business, art, media, and other dignitaries in Bangladesh.

The exhibition ‘Blossoms of Existence’ has been designed to ignite the spark of passion for living a life of purpose for leading a meaningful and balanced life.

The artists unravel the layers of existence intertwined between the culture, philosophies, and spirituality of the two countries.

The artworks, styles and techniques of both the artists transcends borders, cultures and generations. Some of their masterpieces belonged to the curated art collection of JTIB.

Rokeya Sultana is an award-winning artist and a globally recognized printmaker and painter - the first female artist to receive a Fulbright scholarship and an Asian Art Biennial award.

Sultana's art has been exhibited in various countries worldwide, including the Tokyo International Mini-Print Triennial, the Tosha-Washi International Committee, Japan; Center Point Gallery, Art Arena, Tokyo; the Independence Day Print Exhibition, Kanagawa, Japan; and in several prestigious exhibitions in Poland, Germany, Egypt, and the USA.

The artist employs a straightforward approach in her work, drawing on elements of naive art.

Internationally celebrated artist Maksuda Nipa has garnered numerous awards and grants, including the Best Award for Oil Painting at the Annual Art Exhibition at the University of Dhaka in 1997, and the International Friendship Award at the Amano Hashi Date Art and Craft Fair in Kyoto in 2002.

Inspired by luminaries such as Kandinsky and Mondrian, her vision underwent a profound metamorphosis, transitioning from figurative expressions to vibrant chromic abstraction.

While studying in Aichi University in Japan in 2002, she immersed herself in the rich tradition of Japanese art gaining her solo exhibitions in Japan, organized by Gallery APA and Haruhi Museum of Art.

Following the inauguration, the exhibition is open to the public from Friday till May 16 at the Annex Building, Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh, Dutabash Rd, Baridhara between 10 AM to 7 PM on Sundays to Thursdays and from 3 PM to 8 PM on Fridays and Saturdays.

Visitors must show photo ID to enter.