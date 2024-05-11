MyOne Group chairman awarded CIP status again

MA Razzaq Khan Raj, chairman of MyOne Group and vice president of FBCCI (2021-2023) has been awarded the commercially important person (CIP) card again for his contribution to the trade sector and leadership in trade organizations.

A total of 184 businessmen, including MA Razzaq Khan Raj were nominated as CIPs for their outstanding contribution to the country's export and trade (trade) sector.

Recently, 140 business leaders were awarded CIP (Export) and 44 business leaders were awarded CIP (Trade) at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital.

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu, MP officially handed over the cards to the selected businessmen.

Vice chairman of Export Development Bureau AHM Ahsan and president of FBCCI Mahbubul Alam spoke on the occasion under the chairmanship of Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Commerce Secretary.

This time the CIP card is issued for contribution to export trade in FY22.

The event was jointly organized by the Ministry of Commerce and the Export Development Bureau.

CIP card holders get a special pass card to enter the Secretariat. Priority will be given to seats on air, rail, road and sea for business travel.

They will even get a chance to use the VIP lounge at the airport. The validity of the card is 1 year.

MA Razzak Khan Raj said: “I once again express my gratitude to the Ministry of Commerce, Government of Bangladesh for awarding me CIP (Trade) Card in recognition of my work. I always work for the welfare of the industry. I am determined to improve the industrial sector of Bangladesh by thinking about the country and the people. This award will further motivate me to expand the country's trade and exports.”