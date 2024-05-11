US-based Cactus Materials to set up ETPs in Bangladesh

Chris Grune from Cactus Materials, US, a developer of cutting-edge proprietary nanotechnology-based solutions for long-lasting antimicrobial and antifouling properties for clean water, recently had a meeting with Shaikh Yusuf Harun, executive chairman of Beza.

Cactus Materials expressed their interest in providing the technology for CETP and desalination project at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) in Mirsarai.

Nazrul Islam, deputy project director, Mahid-Al-Hasan, assistant project director, and Sohel Parvez of SB Global Ltd, a local partner of Cactus Materials, were also present in this high-level meeting.