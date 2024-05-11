Hatil chairman Selim H Rahman wins CIP award

Selim H Rahman, chairman and managing director of Hatil, was conferred with the commercially important person (CIP) award for his contributions to the export of the furniture sector.

The ceremony held at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka, on May 9 witnessed the presence of State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu, MP, as chief guest.

A total of 184 individuals were honored with the CIP designation for 2022 under the Commodity Export and Trade category, as per the CIP (Export) Policy 2013, recognizing their role in bolstering the country's industrial landscape.

On April 3, the Ministry of Commerce released a gazette detailing the list of CIPs for 2022, along with their associated privileges.

Selim H Rahman stated: "I am delighted to receive the CIP award in the furniture export category. But I think this achievement would never have been possible for me alone unless every person connected with HATIL in the country and outside the country had done their duty properly."

Rahman's journey in the furniture industry began in 1989.

Starting with doors, Hatil swiftly diversified into furniture production, catering to diverse needs across residential, commercial, and industrial domains.

Hatil currently has 77 outlets nationwide, alongside 16 in India and 2 in Bhutan, with exports reaching destinations such as America, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and various South East Asian countries.

Despite achievements, challenges persist within the sector. Selim H Rahman highlighted the absence of a backward linkage industry for furniture, necessitating reliance on imports for raw materials.

High import duties further strain competitiveness, hindering price competitiveness despite exceptional quality.

"The government's industry-friendly policies, sustainable initiatives, the goodwill, and efforts of entrepreneurs like us can further improve our position in the global market," Rahman added.