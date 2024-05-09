Bangladesh's purchasing managers' index drops in April

In April, reading of the Bangladesh Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined by 2.1 points from the previous month to record a slower expansion at 62.2, while in March it was 64.3, as published by the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Thursday.

The MCCI, in partnership with Policy Exchange Bangladesh (PEB), with the support of the UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO), launched the first Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) Report for Bangladesh.

This latest PMI reading was attributed to a slower expansion rate in the key industries of services and construction, but was offset by a faster expansion rate in the key industries of agriculture and manufacturing.

Bangladesh PMI indicates the resilience of the Bangladesh economy in the face of inflationary pressures and uncertainties stemming from ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

However, the PMI is a leading economic indicator which helps understand the economic health of a country.

A monthly indicator, the PMI provides insights into key economic industries and captures early trends.

Many advanced and developing economies regularly use PMI reports for tracking shifts in the business cycle and economic variables.

Dr M Masrur Reaz presented the keynote presentation.

In his presentation, he said: “Despite a small decrease from the previous month, the economy remains on the expansion track with the new quarter. Robust growth was recorded for both the manufacturing and agriculture industries, whereas the services and construction industries posted slower growth."

Industry-wise breakdown

His presentation also stated that the agriculture industry recorded the fourth month of expansion after having posted a contraction reading in December last year.

In April it was 60.9, which was 55.7 in March.

The industry posted a faster expansion rate for the indexes of new business, business activity, and input costs, but posted a slower expansion rate for the order backlog index. The employment index reverted to an expansion reading.

The manufacturing industry also posted a faster expansion rate for the indexes of new orders, new export, factory output, input purchases, and supplier deliveries.

However, the employment index posted a slower expansion rate. Faster expansion rates were recorded for the indexes of finished goods, and input prices.

Slower expansion rates were recorded for the indexes of imports and order backlog. In April it was 74.5 which was 68.4 in March.

The construction industry posted a slower expansion rate for the indexes of new business, construction activity, and input costs. However, the employment index posted a faster expansion rate. The order backlog index reverted to a contraction reading. In April it was 63.8 which was 67.7 in March.

The services industry posted a slower expansion rate for the indexes of new business and business activity, employment, and input costs. The order backlog index posted a faster contraction, and the order backlog index had posted 4 months of consecutive contractions after posting an expansion in December last year. In April it was 56.2 which was 63.6 in March.

In terms of the future business index, faster expansion rates were recorded for the industries of agriculture, manufacturing, and construction, whereas the services industry posted a lower expansion rate.

In his welcome remark Kamran T Rahman, president MCCI said: “PMI is a vital tool for both businesses and decision makers from the various industries. I believe the PMI index will help all the stakeholders.”

Chief guest and State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan said: “We need proper and real time data to make decisions. But when I came to the public service I discovered that data in our country was not so updated. We need to work on it.”

Bangladesh PMI

The Bangladesh PMI was developed in 2024 by Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and Policy Exchange Bangladesh, in cooperation with the Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management (SIPMM) and supported by UK International Development.

First developed in the US in 1948, the PMI has since then been utilized in over 50 countries for its accuracy and reliability in capturing the pulse of key industries and the economy.

It is widely used by investors, businesses and policymakers for making key decisions.

The Bangladesh PMI was initiated by the UK Government.

Covering the key economic industries, the Bangladesh PMI is based on data compiled from monthly surveys of over 500 private industry enterprises.

Survey responses reflect the change in business activity, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month.

The headline numbers are derived using diffusion index methodology, aggregating inputs from these companies on various indicators, weighted.

The methodology was developed by Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management (SIPMM), with technical inputs from Policy Exchange.

A PMI reading above 50 indicates that the industry economy is generally expanding. A reading of 50 indicates no change compared to last month, while a reading below 50 indicates a contraction.