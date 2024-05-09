Walton fridge customer wins 1L cash voucher

Enamul Hoque, a teacher of Bheramara upazila in Kushtia, received a cash voucher worth of Tk1 lakh after he had purchased a Walton refrigerator under the local brand’s nationwide ongoing ‘non-stop millionaire’ benefit, under the brand's "Digital Campaign Season-20."

On Wednesday, popular film actor and Walton’s Senior Executive Director Amin Khan officially handed over the cash voucher to Enamul at a program held at 'Sunrise Enterprise', one of the distributors’ showrooms of Walton, at Godown more area in the upazila.

In Digital Campaign Season-20, customers are offered ‘nonstop millionaire’ on the purchase of Walton brand fridge, television, air conditioner, washing machine or fan from any Walton Plaza, distributor outlet or online sales platform ‘E-plaza’ across the country.

In addition, crores of taka sure cashback are also available under the campaign.

Hailing from Ramchandrapur village of the upazila, Enamul bought a fridge at Tk29,500 from the Walton showroom on April 30.

Then his name, mobile number and the model number of the purchased fridge are digitally registered.

Later, he received a message from Walton on his mobile with the notification that he was awarded Tk1 lakh cash voucher.

Enamul Hoque said that he purchased various electronics products including washing machine, LED TV, fan, grinder, induction cooker with the awarded cash voucher from Walton showroom.

He thanked the authorities of Walton as they fulfilled the needs of electronics products at his home.

The program was attended, among others, by Upazila Chairman Aktaruzzaman Mithu, district’s former panel chairman Abu Hena Mostofa Kamal, Upazila Awami League (AL) General Secretary Shamimul Hoque, District AL Organizing Secretary Amzad Hossain, Walton’s Regional Sales Manager Abu Saeed and Sunrise showroom’s proprietor Abdul Khaleque.