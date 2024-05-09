Thursday, May 09, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Pathao launches 'Diamond for Maa' campaign

Starting from May 8 to 14, this campaign aims to honor mothers and strengthen the bond between mothers and their children

Update : 09 May 2024, 06:44 PM

Pathao, the country's largest digital service platform, is excited to launch its latest campaign, "Diamond for Maa" dedicated to celebrating the upcoming Mother's Day uniquely and memorably.

Starting from May 8 to 14, this campaign aims to honor mothers and strengthen the bond between mothers and their children. 

In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, mothers often solely hold up all the responsibilities of the household.

As a token of appreciation for their dedication, Pathao invites customers to participate in "Diamond for Maa" so they can celebrate and cherish their mother.

Participation is simple: from May 8-14, customers have to upload a special moment with their mothers and share it on social media, setting the photo in public and also using the hashtag #PathaoDiamondForMaa in the caption.

This not only celebrates the cherished bond between mothers and their children but also spreads joy and appreciation on a broader scale. 

But the excitement doesn't end there. Pathao will select 10 photos shared on social media and reward 10 winners with a diamond nose pin for their mother.

The diamond nose pin as a gift adds a touch of luxury to the celebration and makes Mother's Day truly unforgettable for the winners and their mothers. 

Read More

Walton fridge customer wins 1L cash voucher

Joyeeta Foundation, AB Bank to facilitate smart card scooty loan for women

ASM Mohiuddin Monem gets 'CIP' status for 11th straight time

Southeast Bank distributes special CSR fund

IMF wants more fiscal reforms after approving 3rd loan tranche

NBR committee for closing public-private firms’ taxation gap

Latest News

Burn unit at CMCH, medical university in Khulna get Ecnec nod

PM asks inclusion of SoEs in stock market

Family descends into grief over death of Squadron Leader Jawad

Walton fridge customer wins 1L cash voucher

Rafah struck after Biden warning on arms transfers

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x