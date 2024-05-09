Pathao launches 'Diamond for Maa' campaign

Pathao, the country's largest digital service platform, is excited to launch its latest campaign, "Diamond for Maa" dedicated to celebrating the upcoming Mother's Day uniquely and memorably.

Starting from May 8 to 14, this campaign aims to honor mothers and strengthen the bond between mothers and their children.

In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, mothers often solely hold up all the responsibilities of the household.

As a token of appreciation for their dedication, Pathao invites customers to participate in "Diamond for Maa" so they can celebrate and cherish their mother.

Participation is simple: from May 8-14, customers have to upload a special moment with their mothers and share it on social media, setting the photo in public and also using the hashtag #PathaoDiamondForMaa in the caption.

This not only celebrates the cherished bond between mothers and their children but also spreads joy and appreciation on a broader scale.

But the excitement doesn't end there. Pathao will select 10 photos shared on social media and reward 10 winners with a diamond nose pin for their mother.

The diamond nose pin as a gift adds a touch of luxury to the celebration and makes Mother's Day truly unforgettable for the winners and their mothers.