IMF wants more fiscal reforms after approving 3rd loan tranche

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) advised more reforms in the banking sector and tax collections and reducing subsidies to help the economy turn around.

“Reducing banking sector vulnerabilities remains a priority. Efforts to implement the non-performing loan reduction strategy should help support the growing financing needs of the economy,” said an IMF mission statement on Wednesday after wrapping up its 15-day visit to Dhaka.

The mission, led by Chris Papageorgiou, reached Dhaka on April 24 for the second review of targets set for Bangladesh under the multilateral lender's $4.7 billion loan program.

An IMF team reached a staff-level agreement with Bangladesh on the policies needed to complete the second review under the ECF/EFF/RSF [Extended Credit Facility/Extended Fund Facility/ Resilience and Sustainability Facility] arrangements, the global lender said.

The staff-level agreement is subject to approval by the Executive Board of the Washington-based lender, which is expected in June.

Of the amount of the third tranche, about $932 million will be under the ECF/EFF and about $220 million under the RSF.

"The authorities have made significant progress on structural reforms under the IMF-supported program, including the implementation of a formula-based fuel price adjustment mechanism for petroleum products," said Papageorgiou in the statement.

Nonetheless, larger-than-expected spillovers from tightening of global financial conditions, and still elevated international commodity and food prices, coupled with domestic vulnerabilities, have led to persistently high inflation and declining foreign exchange reserves.

This has exacerbated pressures on the economy and heightened the complexity of macroeconomic challenges, the IMF mission said.

"Against this backdrop, we welcome Bangladesh Bank's bold actions to realign the exchange rate and simultaneously adopt a crawling peg regime with a band as a transitional step toward greater exchange rate flexibility to restore external resilience."

Following the liberalization of retail interest rates, additional tightening of monetary policy should help alleviate any inflationary pressures resulting from the exchange rate reform.

"Fiscal policy should support these monetary tightening efforts through revenue-based consolidation. If external and inflationary pressures intensify, the authorities should stand ready to tighten policies further," the IMF said.

Considering Bangladesh's low tax-to-GDP ratio, the lender thinks it is imperative to prioritize sustainable revenue generation to bolster investments in social welfare and development initiatives.

To this end, tangible tax policy and administrative measures should be incorporated into the budget for the upcoming FY25 to augment tax revenues by 0.5% of the GDP, it said.

On the banking sector, the IMF said Bangladesh Bank should continue the transition to risk-based supervision to enhance financial sector resilience while continuing legal reforms to improve corporate governance and regulatory frameworks.

After the latest review, the IMF mission projected that Bangladesh's GDP will grow by 5.4% in FY24.

In April, the IMF in its economic outlook projected Bangladesh's GDP growth to be 5.7%.