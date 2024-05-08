Debapriya: Investment, employment, basic allocations contradict growth data

Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, distinguished fellow of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), compared economic growth data in Bangladesh to a kite without a cord that hardly matches up with the state of investment, employment and allocations for health and education.

He made the observations at "Moazzem Hossain Commemorative Lecture" on Tuesday while making detailed deliberations on the country's economic and financial situation, including GDP, forex and development projects.

He likened the country's GDP growth to a Boeing running on single engine as it is "not aligned with other economic factors".

On recent restrictions on entry to the Bangladesh Bank (BB) for journalists, Dr Bhattacharya said something is "fishy" in the central bank that prompted it to impose the ban.

Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) organized the commemorative lecture on “Macroeconomic Challenges and Way Forward” at its office in honouring the contribution of the late Hossain, who was founder editor of The Financial Express and former ERF President.

He recommended assessing the country's debt sustainability that appears as a challenge now tarnishing Bangladesh's long-established image on paying back loans.

To exemplify the financial crunch, Debapriya points out that the government has sought two-year extension of the repayment period of the loan for Rooppur nuclear power plant while profit repatriation of foreigners facing obstacles and footing the airlines' fuel bills became irregular.

Such incidents of default on loans like the Rooppur one may appear again as the country may fall into debt trap by 2026, he said on a note of precaution.

The economist also found fault in development financing as he said projects were adopted with overestimated, cut- throat costs.

Further dwelling on the macroeconomic front, Dr Debapriya said the size of budgets had not increased in real terms due to poor implementation and deficit in domestic revenue mobilization against unrealistic targets.

Debapriya suggested direct tax collection, shifting dependence on indirect taxes, efficient expenditure of taxpayers' money, cutting tax exemption cautiously from large businesses so that small and medium enterprises can sustain, upward revision of tax-free ceiling for individual taxpayers, and focus on progressive taxation.

Given the country's impressive crop yield this year, Dr Debapriya suggests that the government should build a food stock for ensuring food security of the country's vulnerable population.

He also calls for making family cardholders' names public to ensure transparency of local representatives.

On remittances, he said the rate of incentives at 2% to 3% meant to check Hundi would not be effective unless the government ensured flexible rates of return and rates of interest.

On the recent change in the ownership of a bank, Dr Debapriya questioned if the liable parties would shoulder the burden of huge non-performing loans.