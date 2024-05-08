realme launches C65

Youth-favourite smartphone brand realme has introduced realme C65 with No.1 quality, 48-month fluency certification, and segment-first 48-watt charging system.

The realme C65 sets a new benchmark in its price segment by becoming the first smartphone to receive the esteemed German 4-year Smooth Certification from TUV-SUD Certification which certifies the performance quality of the device.

The smartphone is also equipped with various technological safeguards such as TÜV Low Blue Light, ensuring reduced eye strain.

It also features IP54 Water Resistance and innovative functionalities like Rainwater Smart Touch and a 360° Surround Antenna design, further enhancing its durability and user experience.

This achievement underscores the device's exceptional performance and reliability, attributed to its robust processor and realme's proprietary AI Boost mode.

realme takes pride in introducing the inaugural AI Boost feature in the realme C65, elevating performance and maximizing power efficiency to deliver a seamless and highly responsive user experience.

Equipped with a marathon battery and 45W fast charging support, the smartphone ensures users can get their smartphones 50% charged in 30 minutes.

This technology ensures uninterrupted usage and rapid charging capabilities, ultimately enhancing the overall smartphone experience for users.

The realme C65 is 7.64mm ultra slim, the thinnest phone in its class. Inspired by the sparkle of starlight, it incorporates an advanced 300nm 7-layer coating process, creating a unique double-layered starlight effect.

To make the design more outstanding, a vacuum-plated high-gloss process lets you show your unique taste. It is available in two colors, Starlight Purple and Starlight Black.

Additionally, memory capacity is another area where the realme C65 outperforms, offering 8GB+8GB dynamic RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

realme C65 8GB+128GB variant is available with a lucrative price tag of Tk19,999, while the 8GB+256GB variant is available at Tk23,999.

Besides, realme C65 is available on Pickaboo's platform with a flash sale price of Tk18,899 for three hours commencing on May 8 at 2:00 pm, inclusive of a standard official warranty.

Following the flash sale, pre-booking from May 8 to May 12 offers various incentives including a mega offer of Tk1 lakh and the chance to win a free realme C65, coupled with a six-month screen protection warranty (available only on May 13).

Additionally, customers stand to receive complimentary internet data from GP (26GB 4G) and Banglalink (15GB 4G), along with enticing pre-book offers dispensed through an online lottery portal system upon receipt of the realme.