Berger Training Institute launches 'Painting for Construction' short courses

The inaugural class of the "Painting for Construction" Level-2 short course, lasting 360 hours, was held on May 5 at Berger Training Institute in the capital.

This course was made possible with the financial support of the National Human Resource Development Fund (NHRDF).

Md Kamal Hossain, managing director & CEO of NHRDF, and Mohammad Zahirul Quayum, general manager (administration & finance) NHRDF (Additional Charge) and Joint Secretary of the Finance Department, Ministry of Finance, represented NHRDF at the inauguration ceremony.

Representatives from Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited included Rupali Chowdhury, managing director; Tanzeen Ferdous Alam, CMO; Sabuj Swapan Barua, head of channel engagement; Bidya Sinha Mim, popular actress and brand ambassador for Berger Luxury Silk; Md. Solaiman Mia, principal of Berger Training Institute; and several others.

Rupali Chowdhury, MD of Berger Paints, stated: "The financial support received from the government has provided us with significant motivation. I now believe that the Berger Training Institute will be able to operate on a larger scale in the future. To achieve this, we have already transformed Berger Painters Training Institute into Berger Training Institute. It's challenging to make progress alone; therefore, we need to move forward with everyone's cooperation."

Md. Kamal Hossain, managing director & CEO of NHRDF, said: "I am impressed by the enthusiastic participation of the trainees at Berger Training Institute."

He urged the trainees to focus on personal development by applying the knowledge gained during the course.

He hoped that, since this type of training is provided with quality government-funded facilities, the trainees would pursue entrepreneurship rather than job hunting, thereby creating more employment opportunities for others.

Berger's CMO Tanzeen Ferdous Alam noted: “While collecting feedback from our customers, we identified a need for women's participation in the painting industry. This realization led to the initiative to train women as painters, with initial funding from Berger, and later providing employment opportunities within the company. This training program places significant emphasis on enhancing the trainees' earning capacity."

Applications for the training program opened on April 6.

Male and female candidates between the ages of 18 and 40 with a minimum education level of 8th standard were eligible to apply.

Additionally, individuals from physically challenged, socially backward communities, and minority groups were also eligible for the training.

Upon meeting all qualifications, 24 trainees were selected to participate in the inaugural class.