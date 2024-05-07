RMG makers speak out against NBR harassment

Entrepreneurs in Bangladesh's ready-made garment (RMG) industry are speaking out against the harassment they face from government agencies like the National Board of Revenue (NBR), customs, and ports.

Md Siddiqur Rahman, the former president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), expressed their frustration, noting that these constant hurdles make it challenging for them to export and import smoothly.

He made these remarks during the closing session of the 16th edition of the Bangladesh Denim Expo in the capital on May 7.

Siddiqur, who also serves as the Industry and Trade Affairs Secretary of the ruling Awami League’s central committee, called on Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak to address the issue in the upcoming cabinet meeting and find a resolution to the crisis.

"We're a big part of the country's economy, but right now, we're feeling helpless. Despite Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's pro-business approach, we're facing unnecessary hurdles from the NBR and others. While she's doing her best, there are some around her causing problems for us. We need relief from this," he explained.

During the event, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, speaking as the chief guest, acknowledged the dedication of the readymade garment manufacturers, leaders, and workers, highlighting how the sector continues to progress despite challenges.

"As a secure and compliant sourcing destination, I urge buyers to choose Bangladesh and pay a fair price. With the influence of the RMG industry, I'm confident Bangladesh will soon make significant strides towards becoming a developed nation."

Ambassador Irma van Dueren of the Kingdom of the Netherlands praised Bangladesh's economic and sustainable development efforts, particularly leading the way in Leed-certified green RMG factories.

“Bangladesh has made impressive progress in economic development indicators. The RMG sector has been crucial to this progress. In the coming years, our focus on the sector will be more and more on sustainability and circular practices everywhere. The Netherlands will continue its support for an inclusive labour law for the RMG workers. We look forward to continuing to work together with this country and contribute to the Journey of Bangladesh and also its graduation from the Least Developed Countries (LDC) group,” he said.

In his speech, H&M Regional Country Manager Ziaur Rahman emphasized on the European Union (EU) due diligence law as this is a key issue in exporting clothes to the region in the future.

“I was a little bit surprised that very few people have been talking about this law in Bangladesh and many people do not even know that this law impacts the sourcing destination.”

He added that transparency is also a key part, as the industry has roughly around four million workers and we believe all of the workers will be treated respectfully and will be able to enjoy a safe and healthy workplace.”

He added: “Our ambition is to lead the change toward the circular fashion industry with net zero climate impact as a fair and equal company. Circularity is one of the areas that we really need to work on.”

BGMEA President SM Mannan Kochi shared: "We're embracing automation to expand our global market presence. Our focus on business sustainability is unwavering, and we're confident we can deliver even more value in the future.

"This requires collective effort. Buyers trust Bangladesh because of our eco-friendly, compliant, and green factories. We're committed to enhancing compliance and sustainability standards. Let's strive to elevate denim to higher levels."

The programme was moderated by BGMEA Director Mohiuddin Rubel.