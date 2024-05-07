IMF lowers June forex reserve target for next loan tranche

Bangladesh's net forex reserves target for June has been readjusted to around $18 billion by an IMF loan-appraisal mission.

Sources said the visiting International Monetary Fund (IMF) team agreed to lower the mark for next month from the previously set target of $20.1 billion on request from the government.

Led by Chris Papageorgiou, chief of the IMF's development macroeconomics division, the delegation had meetings with finance officials on Monday, sharing the findings they had collated since late last month about the country's financial strengths and weaknesses.

Officials said the fund appraisers would also have consultations with the Finance Division and central bank's officials before finalizing the letter of intent and memorandum of understandings for the third tranche of the $4.7 billion loan package attached with strings that involve painful reforms.

They said the government "could convince the IMF delegation that necessary contractionary measures had been taken to lessen imports and save foreign currency but, despite many other cost-cutting measures, the reserves situation could not be improved as expected".

On enhancement of revenue collection, officials said, the government acknowledged that they would not be able to meet the June target of Tk394,000 crore.

However, National Board of Revenue (NBR) officials also pledged heightened efforts to get to the goal.

Sources say the IMF is scheduled to release the third tranche of the loan later this month and finance officials are confident that the funds will be available in time.

Officials said the IMF delegation had reviewed achievements of targets and reform conditions until December last for releasing the third tranche of the loan by the end of this month..

To get the fourth tranche of the loan, the government of Bangladesh will have to meet the targets set for June.

Sources say except for the reserves, the government could meet the targets set for December last year. However, the finance officials think that meeting all the targets for June, including forex reserves and revenue collection, is impossible. So, they sought mitigation in these cases.

In the face of macroeconomic instability, Bangladesh in late 2022 approached the IMF for a loan program to replenish its forex reserves.

The Washington-based financier in January last year approved a $4.7 billion loan and at the same time put forward some reform measures to help bring financial stability.

The IMF-furnished to-do recipe includes cutbacks on state subsidies on various sectors, which economists and analysts say would lead to tariff rises. It also cajoles for market-based interest and exchange rates.