FBCCI wants 2 EZs dedicated for fisheries export

Business leaders of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) on Monday said that there is huge potential for foreign exchange earnings by exporting shrimp, crab, freshwater fish, sea fish, and other fish.

Bangladesh is still lagging far behind in this sector even though the neighboring countries have utilized this opportunity, they said.

“Fisheries sector traders seek policy support from the government including establishment of two separate economic zones for this sector to exploit the untapped opportunities of this potential sector and to increase production and supply of fish at local and international level,” said the business leaders at the first meeting of the FBCCI Standing Committee on Fisheries Sector.

Meanwhile, traders said that there is an opportunity to earn huge foreign exchange by exporting shrimp, crab, and other fish.

However, the amount of space required for fish farming is decreasing day by day. With the allocation of two economic zones of the country for unhindered fish farming, the production of fish will increase significantly if the government cooperates with the use of cage culture or cage system in the river.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam, who took part in the meeting virtually, said that earlier the export sectors were tea, leather, and fish. Bangladesh used to earn a lot of foreign currency by exporting them.

There has been a declining trend in the fisheries sector. There is no opportunity to export fish as before to meet the local demand, he said.

The FBCCI president sought the opinions of the concerned businessmen to make recommendations for the development of the fisheries sector.

FBCCI Senior Vice-President Md Amin Helaly urged businesses to work together for the development of the fisheries sector.