Workshop on universal pension scheme at Walton Hi-Tech Park

An ‘awareness and motivation’ workshop on the government’s Universal Pension Scheme was held on Monday at Walton Hi-Tech Park at Chandra in Gazipur.

Gazipur district administration organized the workshop aimed to motivate Walton's personnel to be involved with the government's universal pension scheme.

Gazipur DC Abul Fateh Mohammad Safiqul Islam attended the workshop as the chief guest while Kaliakair Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Kawsar Ahmed and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Rajat Biswas were also present.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's chairman SM Shamsul Alam welcomed them at Hi-Tech Park.

The workshop was also attended, among others, by Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's Additional Managing Director Md Liakat Ali, and Walton Hi-Tech's Deputy Managing Director Md Yousuf Ali.

The government is trying to bring the population above the age of 18 years under the Universal Pension Scheme.

They will be covered by a well-organized social security structure. Universal Pension Schemes include Probash, Progoti, Surakkha and Samata.

In Universal Pension Scheme, 18 to 50 years old beneficiary has to pay subscription until 60 years of their age and above 50 years old beneficiary has to pay for 10 years to receive pension until their death.

Any Bangladeshi citizen working or staying abroad can participate in this scheme.

Speaking at the workshop, Gazipur DC Abul Fateh Mohammad Safiqul Islam said the government has announced the pension scheme after extensive works and studies.

"We think all of the countrymen will participate in this scheme to secure their own economic safety. The sooner they join the pension, the greater they will be benefited by the scheme."

He also gave a detail presentation on the universal pension scheme. After that, the online registration activities of universal pension scheme were also inaugurated initiated and many employees of Walton completed opened universal pension scheme through online registration.

UNO Kawsar Ahmed said, the government wants to ensure a safe economy for every citizen and the pension scheme has been introduced to facilitate them and safeguard their future economy.

Walton Hi-Tech's DMD Md Yousuf Ali said that this pension scheme is a timely decision to secure people’s financial future.

People should courageously join this scheme for their own sake. Authorities of Walton will cooperate with the local administration to implement this government project, he added.

After the workshop, the guests also visited various production units including fridge, TV, mold and die and praised Walton’s overall activities.