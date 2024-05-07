Tuesday, May 07, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

BUDGET FY25

Consistency in policymaking to ensure sustainable revenue from key sectors

'Fiscal policy needs to be targeted on helping high potential sectors to grow and leverage important sources of revenue growth while ensuring wellbeing of citizens'

Update : 07 May 2024, 05:08 PM

Experts at a roundtable discussed key considerations for economically strategic sectors in the upcoming FY25 national budget and highlighted the importance of consistency in policymaking to ensure sustainable revenue growth.

The roundtable titled, “National Budget 2024-25: Priorities for High-potential Sectors,” organized by Policy Exchange, and held on May 6, brought together distinguished luminaries from both the private and public sectors, to deliberate on how the upcoming budget should fare for strategically important sectors for the economy, amidst prevalent macroeconomic issues.   

M Masrur Reaz, chairman and CEO of Policy Exchange, presented the welcome remarks at the roundtable as he dissected the current macroeconomic realities and opined on ensuring pragmatic policies for both robust fiscal positions as well as for important economic sectors such as agriculture, tobacco, RMG, FMCG, digital economy and other high-value industries.    

“Fiscal policy needs to be targeted and focused on helping the high potential sector to grow and to leverage important sources of revenue growth while ensuring the wellbeing of the citizens. For instance, the tobacco sector, which constitutes about 12-13% of the total domestic revenue, has one of the highest tax incidences in the world - above the WHO recommended level. However, the prices of locally manufactured cigarettes are one of the lowest in the world. To deter people from smoking and ensure sustainable revenue growth, prices of cigarettes belonging to all segments must be increased," he added.

FH Ansarey, managing director, ACI Agribusiness stated: "The government must focus on three critical areas concerning the agricultural sector - environment and climate change, food value chain, and technology. There should be coordination between the government and private sector in addressing these issues. While the country produces enough, the problem lies with the supply chain. The budget must provide clear guidance on these matters."

Abdul Mannan Patwary, former member of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), opined: “It is crucial to eliminate inconsistencies in the VAT Act. If the intended purposes of the laws are not being met, then there is no benefit, and they only complicate matters for the common taxpayers. Removing these inconsistencies would increase revenue collection.” 

Wahidur Rahman Sharif, managing director, Digicon Technologies Ltd and president, Bangladesh Association of Contact Center and Outsourcing (Bacco), called for the continuation of tax exemptions for the digital sector.

Imposing taxes on the growing digital economy will limit its potential and fall behind neighboring countries. If local companies are not given advantage, foreign companies will seize the opportunity and thereby hinder the development of local expertise, he added.

Former secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and CEO of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Bangladesh Shubhashish Bose commented: "Reducing reliance on indirect taxes as much as possible will be beneficial. A coordinated plan is necessary, with a strong emphasis on digital infrastructure."

Read More

Unilever, Gain to improve environmental sustainability, public health in urban areas

Brac Bank opens collection booth at Brac University campus

Banglalink further strengthens its award-winning 4G network

ShopUp announces Mamun Rashid as new president

GM Crops: Activists raise concern over Golden Rice, Bt Brinjal

Minister in Parliament: Ilish production now exceeds 571,000 tons

Latest News

Saiful Haque: Upazila elections just waste of money, time

Faridpur Sadar upazila chairman candidate lands in jail day before upazila polls

Minister: Bangladesh ahead of India in all indicators

Arrangements underway to celebrate Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary in Kushtia

PM: Evaluate economic prospect before taking dev projects

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x